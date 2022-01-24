How to watch The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Where can I watch The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window? A dark new comedy TV series from Netflix, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, is a spoof on the classic psychological thriller movies formula that’s dominated Hollywood for the last few years.

The Woman in the House (don’t make us write the full title again) stars Kristen Bell as Anna, a lonely woman who whiles away her days watching the world from her window. When she thinks she sees her new neighbour get murdered, though, Anna’s life is turned upside down as she tries to get to the bottom of things.

Think Rear Window by way of The Woman on the Train with a dash of Airplane thrown in for flavour. Produced by Will Ferrell and Bell, the show is the brainchild of Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson, and Larry Dorf, the trio who brought us the wonderful if short-lived Nobodies, so it’s got a great comedy pedigree.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window will stream exclusively on Netflix from Friday, January 28th.

That means if you want to watch The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window you’re going to have to be a Netflix subscriber.

Don’t expect it to come to home media either, Netflix has been reluctant to make any of its original programmes available on DVD or Blu-Ray.

