The Witcher season 3 is giving Henry Cavill a “heroic sendoff”

The landscape of the fantasy series The Witcher is changing, predominantly due to the fact that the upcoming season is the last entry before Geralt of Rivia is replaced with a new actor. The Witcher season 3 is officially Henry Cavill’s last outing as the main character of the hit Netflix series, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the part for The Witcher season 4.

However, since Cavill has been Geralt since the very first season of the show in 2019, his recasting is a big moment, and The Witcher crew is taking his sendoff seriously. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, series creator and showrunner Lauren Hissrich revealed how much care is going into the final Cavill season of the show.

“Henry has given so much to the show, and so we want to honour that appropriately,” Hissrich said before explaining how the upcoming season’s adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s fourth book in The Witcher story, Time of Contempt, allowed the crew to push a new character arc for Geralt.

“Geralt’s big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri. And to me, it’s the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn’t written to be that,” Hissrich explained. “Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season 4. He’s a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that’s an understatement.”

Cavill announced his departure from The Witcher in October 2022 and has also shown public support towards Hemsworth, who will be picking up the Geralt torch. However, although he is no longer in the Netflix series, the actor is still plenty busy and is already set to star in Amazon’s upcoming Warhammer 40K sci-fi series.

The Witcher season 3 is set to release sometime in 2023. The Witcher prequel spin-off, Blood Origin, is set to hit our small screens on December 25, 2022.