The Witcher: Blood Origin has wrapped filming

The prequel Netflix TV series to the hit fantasy show The Witcher, titled The Witcher: Blood Origin, has now wrapped filming. Taking to social media, showrunner Declan de Barra shared the news to his followers – celebrating the milestone for the production and hinting that the series may be hitting our screens soon.

On his personal Twitter account, de Barra posted two pictures to announce that The Witcher: Blood Origin is now moving into post-production. The black and white snaps show the first and last clapboard from the set of the upcoming TV series. Along with the behind-the-scenes pics, de Barra captioned his post, writing: “And that’s a wrap on The Witcher: Blood Origin! First slate to last….”

Currently, the six-part prequel series – set 1,200 years before Geralt’s main adventures in The Witcher – doesn’t have a set release date. But, with the latest development in its production, it seems like fans may be gifted with a trailer and updates soon. However, there is no word on how much work needs to be done in the editing room for the fantasy series. Similarly, Netflix hasn’t revealed any teasers for The Witcher: Blood Origin since a virtual set tour was shown during its global fan event TUDUM in September 2021.

Netflix’s last synopsis for the upcoming prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, reads: “Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

Besides being a showrunner for The Witcher: Blood Origin, de Barra also serves as the show’s executive producer, alongside The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. The creator of The Witcher franchise and author of the novels on which the story is based, Andrzej Sapkowski, will act as a creative consultant on the series. Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O’Fuarain, Mirren Mack, and Lenny Henry are a few of the impressive names attached to star in the project.

While we wait on an official release date for The Witcher: Blood Origin, you can watch The Witcher season 1 on the streaming service Netflix now. If you are curious about Geralt’s next chapter, here is our guide to The Witcher season 2.