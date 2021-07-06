The Witcher: Blood Origin adds Michelle Yeoh to Netflix prequel

The fantasy series prequel to The Witcher has added another cast-member to its ranks. Michelle Yeoh is bringing her talents to The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Netflix announced her addition this week, revealing that she’ll be playing Scian, a blood-elf who’s an “artist with a blade, the last of her tribe, on a Continent-altering “deadly quest”. Yeoh is the first major name to be attached with the six-part miniseries, joining Laurence O’Fuarain, who’ll be voicing Fjall. Of the limited plot details available, Fjall’s part of a clan duty-bound to defend the king, on a personal quest for redemption when someone close to him dies. No connection between Fjall and Scian has been specified.

As the name implies, The Witcher: Blood Origin is an origin story for the series, covering the creation of the first Witcher. Don’t expect too many familiar faces or names to pop up, since it takes place around 1200 years before the events of Geralt of Rivia. It’ll lead into the “conjunction of the spheres”, when all the realms became one, and humans, elves, and monsters shared the land.

Michelle Yeoh is joining the cast of THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN as the sword-elf Scian, whose deadly quest to retrieve a stolen sacred sword will lead her on a journey that will change the outcome of the Continent. pic.twitter.com/YzTo3yvTic — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 6, 2021

Yeoh is currently playing Philippa Georgiou on Star Trek: Discovery, which is moving into its fourth season, and she’s got her own spin-off in development. Shell be appearing in Avatar 2 – and Avatar 3, for that matter – and she’s playing Jiang Nan in Marvel’s Shang-Chi.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is one of several projects Netflix is piecing together based on Geralt’s misadventures. There’s an animated movie, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, centred on Geralt’s mentor Vesemir, that’s due at some point this year, and of course, The Witcher season two itself.

There’s no release window for The Witcher: Blood Origin, but when we know, you’ll know. Here’s the best fantasy movies for more magical hijinks.