Is Henry Cavill in The Witcher Blood Origin as Geralt of Rivia?

Does Henry Cavill play Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Blood Origin? This article contains spoilers for The Witcher Blood Origin. If you’re a fan of the Netflix series The Witcher, then you’ll know that Joey Batey is returning as Jaskier the bard for the prequel fantasy series.

Jaskier’s role in the series is set-up at the beginning of The Witcher Blood Origin, where he is told the story of the TV series. He is tasked with recounting the tale of The Witcher Blood Origin, which explains the conjunction of the spheres. The prequel series follows the story of seven warriors as they go on a quest for vengeance and redemption.

But, given that he’s leaving the franchise after The Witcher season 3, is Henry Cavill be in The Witcher Blood Origin as Geralt of Rivia? Could he show up in a cameo, or some other role like Joey Batey as Jaskier? Now that The Witcher Blood Origin has arrived, we know the answer for certain.

Is Henry Cavill in The Witcher Blood Origin?

Henry Cavill is not in The Witcher Blood Origin. Unlike Jaskier, he does not have a surprise cameo and the character instead will remain strictly tied to his own series.

That’s a shame for anyone who was hoping to see Cavill wielding a sword once again before The Witcher season 3, which will be the actor’s final appearance before he’s replaced by Liam Hemsworth. Hemsworth will take over the role from The Witcher season 4 onwards.

