Who died in The White Lotus season 2? The first episode of The White Lotus season 2 opened with Daphne (Meghann Fahy) discovering a mystery body floating in the Ionian Sea, and we spent the last seven episodes wondering who would meet their untimely end.

The TV series has given us plenty of potential suspects. There was the faithless Cameron Sullivan (Theo James), the sex-addicted Dominic Di Grasso (Michael Imperioli), and the ambitious Mia (Beatrice Grannò), among others.

No, though, the comedy series is over, and we know who took a final swim in the sea. They weren’t the only people to meet a grisly end though, so here’s everyone who died in The White Lotus season 2.

Who died in The White Lotus season 2?

Tanya McQuoid-Hunt

Quentin

Tanya McQuoid-Hunt

Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), the only character to make the leap from season one to season 2, was the body found floating in the very first episode. Poor Tanya was the victim of her husband, Greg, who wanted his wife killed so he could inherit her cast fortune.

While Tanya managed to outwit the assassins, gunning them all down in spectacular fashion, she was the victim of her own clumsiness. As she leapt from the yacht where she’s been trapped, she hit her head on the side of the boat and drowned. A sad and tragic death for the show’s best character.

Quentin

As we say, though, Tanya didn’t go quietly into that good night. Before dying, she shot and killed Quentin (Tom Hollander) and his murderous associates for their part in her planned murder. A number of Quentin’s friends were also killed while Tanya escaped.

