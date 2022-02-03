The Walking Dead spin-off series adds Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews

Much like the hordes of zombies that roam its lore, the legacy of The Walking Dead lives on (and on, and on). While the hugely successful original series is set to end with season 11 in 2022, the limitless worlds of spin-off series has only just begun. The next of which, titled Tales of the Walking Dead, has just found its newest cast member in Brooklyn Nine-Nine veteran, Terry Crews.

The Walking Dead universe looks set to expand even further, with Tales of the Walking Dead introducing new characters, and revisiting existing characters across the episodic anthology series. The show has been described by Executive Producer Scott M. Gimple as “harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt, and horrifying.”

It will be interesting to see where Crews, an actor better associated with roles in comedy movies and TV series, will fit into this universe. But, he isn’t the only actor who has been tapped to appear in Tales of the Walking Dead, with a whole host of talent announced for the series recently, both in front of, and behind the camera.

Joining Crews, will be Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Poppy Liu, and Jillian Bell. Gimple, who is also the chief content officer of The Walking Dead universe, describes the actors as “the first wave of singular talents” who will play a part in the future of The Walking Dead, with “more announcements, more wonderful folks to come.”

In terms of directors, it was announced that Haifaa al-Mansour, Tara Nicole Weyr, and Star Trek: Picard‘s Deborah Kampmeier, will each direct one episode. Series producer Michael Satrazemis, who has worked on both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, will direct a further three episodes.

According to Channing Powell, showrunner and writer-producer on previous projects for The Walking Dead, this new exploration of the dystopian TV series will introduce “unique, interesting, and unexpected characters for both old and new The Walking Dead fans.” He went on to say: “I can’t wait for you to see the depth, drama, terror, and yes, humour, they bring to the screen.”

Tales of the Walking Dead is set to premiere on AMC and streaming service AMC+ in the summer of 2022.