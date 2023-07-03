The Terminal List season 2 release date speculation, cast, and plot

When is the Terminal List season 2 release date? If you’ve been wondering when Amazon Prime is finally bringing back Chris Pratt as haunted ex-Navy SEAL James Reece, then you’re in the right place. Based on Jack Carr’s 2018 action-thriller novel of the same name, The Terminal List gained quite an impressive set of streaming credentials following its release in the summer of 2022. Yet, news for season 2 has been few and far between.

In season 1 of The Terminal List, James Reece found himself returning home from a devastating mission in Syria, losing almost his entire team, and suffering from headaches, memory confusion, and paranoia. As the thriller series goes on, though, it quickly becomes apparent that there are deeper, darker demons at play, and Reece’s life is thrown into further turmoil as he fights to uncover the truth.

With little left to live for, Reece unraveled an underworld of secrets with devastating consequences that only fueled his hunt for vengeance. With five more books in Carr’s series, there’s plenty of material left to be adapted. So, what do we know about The Terminal List 2’s release date? Warning: minor spoilers ahead for the drama series.

The Terminal List season 2 release date speculation

The Terminal List season 2 was officially announced in February 2023, and while we don’t have an exact release date just yet, we don’t expect The Terminal List season 2 until at least 2024.

So, why is it taking so long for James Reece to return? Well, the most likely because the show’s star, Chris Pratt, has been, and continues to be, a very busy man.

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail a month after season 1’s release, author Jack Carr revealed they were in negotiations with Chris Pratt for the next one, “Chris wants to do it, and Amazon wants to do it. But it could all fall apart.” Adding that the first season “almost killed Chris” with a work and commitment overload.

The season 2 renewal was worth the wait as it was also announced that Taylor Kitsch’s character, Ben Edwards, would be getting his prequel spin-off series.

The Terminal List season 2 cast speculation

Spoilers up ahead! If you’ve watched season 1, you’ll know that many of the cast didn’t make it to the end of the eight-episode run. Of course, one man that did survive was James Reece (Chris Pratt).

We also know that reporter Katie Buranek (Constance Wu) made a blinding discovery in the finale and miraculously left season 1 unscathed, though not from a lack of near-death experiences.

We’d also speculate that if James continues to have flashbacks about his family in The Terminal List season 2, much like season 1, then we should also see the return of his wife, Lauren (Riley Keough), and daughter, Lucy (Arlo Mertz).

Finally, though he doesn’t actually appear in season 1, friend and former Navy SEAL teammate of James Reece’s, Raife Hastings, is seemingly lined up for season 2. We know that Raife left a boat for James and Ben on their mission to infiltrate Lorraine Hartley’s estate.

We also know that James is heading to Mozambique, where fans of the books will know is where he’s hiding out with Raife in the next title in the series. Raife is yet to be cast, but we’ll update you when we know more.

Here’s the expected cast list for The Terminal List season 2:

Chris Pratt as James Reece

Constance Wu as Katie Buranek

Riley Keough as Lauren

Arlo Mertz as Lucy

What will happen in The Terminal List season 2?

Jack Carr has confirmed that The Terminal List season 2 will be an eight-part series based on his second book, True Believer.

According to Jack Carr’s website, True Believer explores a whole new mission for Reece. With a series of coordinated attacks across the Western world, it appears a former Iraqi commando could be the link the CIA needs to uncover the truth, but they’ll need Reece to get to him. Reece left The Terminal List season 1 as America’s most-wanted domestic terrorist, though, and was heading to Africa to go into hiding. So, a bargain must be struck.

Reece becomes “the reluctant tool of the United States government” set on “unraveling a geopolitical conspiracy involving a traitorous CIA officer and a sinister assassination plot .” It all sounds like a very fitting plot for a man like James Reece.

Where can I watch The Terminal List season 2?

The Terminal List is exclusive to Amazon Prime’s streaming platform. It’s where you can currently find, watch, and rewatch The Terminal List season 1 and where you can watch season 2 once it releases. We’ll keep this guide updated as and when we hear more about the release date.

