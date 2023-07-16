James Gunn predicts MCU spin-off for Guardians character, and we’re in

We’re still sad that we had to say goodbye to our favorite Guardians of the Galaxy characters earlier this year, when the MCU delivered a fond farewell to the Guardians of the Galaxy cast in their trilogy-closing superhero spectacular. In a rough period of pretty uneven new movies for Marvel, it was a solid success.

Hopes of a future Guardians of the Galaxy movie were pretty much non-existent, with director James Gunn jumping ship to run things over at DC and most of the actors unwilling to return without him. But now, the filmmaker reckons there could be more for at least one of them to do.

As part of the new digital release for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (via The Direct), Gunn revealed that he fully expects Marvel to deliver on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 post-credits scene promise that “Star-Lord will return”.

He said: “Chris and I, forever, have talked about how great it would be to be able to do a ‘Legendary Star-Lord’ movie, a story with Star-Lord on Earth trying to adapt to the environment of Earth in the same way that somebody else might try to adapt to the alien environment of outer space. He’s a fish out of water in just kind of regular water. So I can’t wait to see it.”

So it sounds like there might be more of Chris Pratt in the MCU going forward, though Gunn will be a spectator this time around.

To be honest, we’re a little skeptical that there’s as much drama in Peter Quill living on Earth as there is in him zipping around space in his best superhero movies. Still, time will tell.

