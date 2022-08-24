Neil Gaiman can’t wait for this Endless in Sandman season 2

The live-action Netflix series of Neil Gaiman’s comics, The Sandman, has taken the world by storm, with TV fans delighted with the adaptation. In the first season, we saw plenty of memorable characters, such as Tom Sturridge as Dream and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death. However, Gaiman has now revealed that if The Sandman season 2 were made, fans might be meeting another Endless family member.

For those who may not know, The Endless in Sandman lore are anthropomorphic representations of natural forces. They are seven ‘siblings’ and, from oldest and youngest, consist of Destiny, Death, Dream, Destruction, Desire, Despair, and Delirium. In season 1 of the TV series, fans met four of these figures – Dream, Desire (Mason Alexander Park), Death, and Despair (Donna Preston). So the big question is, who out of the all-mighty family will join the series next? Speaking with Comicbook.com, Gaiman revealed that he is most excited for fans to meet the youngest member of the Endless – Delirium.

“I mean, Delirium. I loved Delirium because she wrote her own dialogue. Most characters, you have to start at the page and turn things over in your head and carefully type it out. All I would ever have to do for Delirium is come up with a really good straight line, and then I type what she said,” Gaiman said.

“There’s a part of my brain that always supplies Delirium lines. So, I mean, she’s, for me, she’s just my favourite and an absolute delight.” Gaiman also shared that in the hypothetical next chapter of the show, he’d love to see more scenes with the character Death.

“There’s Kirby Howell-Baptiste because she fills the screen as Death,” he continued. “She is absolutely there, as lovable and as kind and as good as I’ve ever hoped for my Death today. So I would love to see more of her as well.”

Unfortunately, we may have to wait a while until we see Delirium, as The Sandman season 2 isn’t a done deal just yet. Taking to Twitter, Gaiman revealed that due to how expensive the fantasy series is, the streaming service might opt out of making a new season, despite the show’s immense popularity.

We will keep you posted as more details head our way. In the meantime, The Sandman season 1 is now available to stream on Netflix. Check out our guides to Shadow and Bone season 2 and Virgin River season 5 for more Netflix picks.