Muppets Haunted Mansion is streaming now on Disney Plus

The Muppets have made a horror movie, and it’s available now on streaming service Disney Plus. Muppets Haunted Mansion arrived on the platform October 8, completely free for any subscribers.

In the scary movie for kids, Gonzo the Great is given a challenge: stay in the haunted mansion for one night. That may sound simple, but, well, the mansion’s haunted, with ghouls and ghosts and all manner of other terrors. Gonzo has Pepe the King Prawn for company, but sadly crustaceans aren’t always much use when dealing with the supernatural. Thankfully, Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy are on hand to make everything all the more pleasant.

Kirk Thatcher, co-writer of family movie Muppet Treasure Island and supervising producer on ’90s show Muppets Tonight, directed and co-wrote the kids movie with Bill Barretta, Kelly Younger, and Jim Lewis. Will Arnett, Ed Asner, Darren Criss, and Danny Trejo are among the human actors set to appear, and modern Muppets mainstays David Goelz, Eric Jacobson, and Matt Vogel are providing the voice work for our favourite anamorphic performers.

Funnily enough, The Muppets have a bit of a history with the strange and terrifying. There was horror game Muppet Monster Adventure on the PlayStation 2, and Vincent Price and Alice Cooper both appeared on The Muppet Show.

Speaking of which, you can find every season of The Muppet Show on Disney Plus, as well as many of the previous Muppets musicals, like the Muppet Movie, The Great Muppet Caper, and 2011’s The Muppets.

