Meg 2: The Trench casts Sienna Guillory, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Skyler Samuels

A string of cast members have been announced to be joining Jason Statham as filming for The Meg — the 2018 hit adventure movie about a killer giant shark — continues to go swimmingly since starting in January 2022.

The Hollywood Reporter claims that a number of faces from the first movie — which made a global total of over half a billion dollars at the box office — will be returning once again, with Jason Statham set once again to star. Stars returning alongside Statham for the shark-hunting thriller movie include Cliff Curtis, Shuya Sophia Cai and Page Kennedy.

The Hollywood Reporter also said that The Meg 2 is getting three brand-new cast members including Skyler Samuels, who stars in the X-Men TV series The Gifted as well as Resident Evil actors Sienna Guillory and Sergio Peris-Mencheta. Peris-Mencheta is poised to play one of the film’s antagonists, while Guillory is set to play the head of an applied sciences division. Meanwhile, Samuels’ character is reportedly going to be a member of Statham’s submarine crew.

Not much is known about the plot of The Meg 2, but we do know that Statham is due to reprise his role as Jonas Taylor, a former diver who is drawn back to the field and ends up facing off against the megalodon, a prehistoric shark known for its giant size and violent nature.

In terms of what happens in the sequel to the monster movie, details haven’t been revealed yet. But Wheatley did tease in an interview with Den of Geek that more than one deadly giant shark might make an appearance in the action movie: “I don’t think I can say at the moment what’s going on, the ins and outs of it. But guaranteed, there will be a Megalodon, maybe more than one,” he said.