The Meg 2 to start filming in London this month

We’re gonna need a bigger post: action movie The Meg 2 is just about to begin shooting in London. Production company KFTV reports on its site that the monster movie will being filming the week ending January 24.

According to the post, production is due to last through to May, in Warner Bros Studios Leavesden, which has both an indoor and outdoor water tank. Plenty of room for star Jason Statham to tussle with those pesky megalodons! This is in contrast to The Meg, which filmed predominantly in New Zealand, making use of the stunning Harauki Gulf. Restrictions around the pandemic and travel likely made that a no-no, and using sound stages is the next best thing.

Statham is due to reprise his role as Jonas Taylor, a former diver working in search and rescue who’s brought back to the field by the eponymous giant shark. So far, he’s the only cast member from the original adventure movie confirmed to be returning. Once filming kicks off, expect more to be revealed.

Ben Wheatley is directing this time around, taking over from Jon Turteltaub. He’s working off a screenplay Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and Dean Georgaris. Last summer, on the back of his horror movie In the Earth, Wheatley told us he intended to make the picture R-rated.

Only time will tell if he gets his wish. The Meg 2: The Trench has no release window, but watch these waters. In the meantime, check out the best horror movies of 2021 for more shock and excitement.