How long is The Meg 2 The Trench?

How long is The Meg 2? It’s been a long wait since we last saw Jason Statham punch a really, really big shark and we’ve been chomping at the bit ever since. But praise be! The Meg 2: The Trench is finally in theaters. But just how long is the movie?

Blockbuster run-times can be pretty ridiculous these days, with the MCU being some of the worst culprits. All the movies in Phase 4 were over two hours, with Eternals and Black Panther 2 both over two-and-a-half hours. In terms of 2023 new movie releases, Fast X was 2 hours 20 minutes, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was 2 hours 30 minutes, Mission Impossible 7 was 2 hours and 45 minutes, John Wick 4 was 2 hours 50 minutes, and Oppenheimer is of course, three hours long.

It’s therefore extremely reasonable to ready yourself fully before heading to the theater to catch some giant shark munching action in The Meg 2. Being forewarned is forearmed, after all, and you can get even more prepared by reading our The Meg 2 review. So just how much giant shark thrashing and gnashing are you in store for? So here’s our explainer on The Meg 2 runtime, so you’re fully braced.

How long is The Meg 2?

The Meg 2 The Trench has a runtime of 1 hour and 56 minutes.

Blessedly coming in at under two hours, The Meg sequel promises a breezy and fun time at the movies this summer. And even if its terrible, you won’t have to suffer for too long. And movie theaters have great air conditioning and deliciously cool frozen drinks!

2018’s The Meg had a similar runtime of 1 hour and 53 minutes, so Warner Bros clearly didn’t want to mess with that formula. The Meg 2 reviews have been very much describing the new shark movie as a “game of two halves,” with the second hour ramping up the ridiculousness.

Surprisingly, British director Ben Wheatley, who is known for horror movies and thriller movies with very small budgets has stepped behind the MEGaphone (that’s right) for The Meg 2. Nearly all of Wheatley’s movies have been around the 90 minute mark, with the exception of High-Rise (2015), Rebecca (2020), and In the Earth (2021). The Meg 2 is his first foray into the big-budget blockbuster, so it will be interesting to see what his next move is.

