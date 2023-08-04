Does The Meg 2 have a post-credit scene?

Does The Meg 2 have an post-credit scene, and should you be sticking around after the final scene of the film? These waters are free of sharks (spoilers), so read on to find out.

The Meg 2 has arrived, meaning that fans finally have a sequel to one of the best shark movies of the past decade. No one’s going to be arguing that it’s the best movie of the year, but if you like sharks and chaos (and let’s be honest, of course you do) the new movie‘s bound to keep you very entertained as The Meg 2 cast fights for survival.

Jason Statham fighting huge sharks might not be in the same league as Jaws – one of the best thriller movies ever made – but we were always going to be coming along for the ride. The question is: how long do we stick around for? Does The Meg 2: The Trench have a post-credits scene?

Does The Meg 2: The Trench have a post-credits scene?

No, there isn’t a post-credit scene for The Meg 2: The Trench. Sorry shark lovers.

Still, there’s plenty of space for more sequels adapted from Steve Alten’s Meg books, so we could be seeing Statham return as Jonas at some point in the future. Or, perhaps the shark-punching mantle will pass on to someone else in a younger generation.

It’s all to play for, but we’re already busy thinking about what The Meg 3 might look like. More big sharks, probably.

