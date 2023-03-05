Keanu Reeves kept The Matrix’s most iconic prop

Action movie royalty Keanu Reeves kept the best prop from The Matrix movies. Keanu Reeves is a bona fide Hollywood legend, having starred in one of the best movies of all time with The Matrix, in addition to other classics like the comedy movie Bill and Ted and the more recent John Wick thriller movies. He’s also an all-round great guy.

Having had such an illustrious career, and having worked on so many movies as the leading star, Reeves has had the pick of the bunch when it comes to choosing to keep props from sets.

While on a Reddit AMA, Reeves was asked if he’d stolen anything to keep from any of the movies that he’s worked on (a relatively common practice, apparently). He said no, but did also clarify that there were several items he was allowed to keep from his movies – with the blessing of the directors.

“Not stolen… the watch and wedding ring from John Wick, a sword from 47 Ronin, and the first red pill that the Wachowski’s ever gave me.”

So that’s items from John Wick movies, 47 Ronin, and The Matrix that Reeves still has in his possession, but it’s the one from the science fiction movie that is but far the most interesting. That’s because while the red pill might seem like a low-key prop to keep, it’s actually hugely significant within the plot of the ’90s movie and carries a weighty level of symbolism too as it represents the path to the truth.

Let's just hope that Reeves doesn't confuse the prop for any medication.