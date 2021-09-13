Keanu Reeves was blown away when he watched The Matrix 4

After years of waiting, it’s safe to say that the upcoming science-fiction movie, The Matrix Resurrections is highly anticipated, and according to its leading man, it won’t disappoint. During a panel for the Berlin International Literature Festival, the film’s director, Lana Wachowski, recalled actor Keanu Reeves’ first reaction to seeing the thriller movie, and shared how he was “blown away”.

The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth film in the acclaimed franchise, and is the first movie to come out since 2003 after The Matrix: Revolutions. Recently the action movie’s first trailer was released, and shows titular character Neo (Reeves) back in the Matrix, suffering from amnesia, and reuniting with Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss). During a panel discussion about writing and storytelling in media, Wachowski revealed how Reeves was impressed with the film’s innovation and ability to tackle technological issues that the world has yet to face after he saw it for the first time.

“We showed the film to Keanu, and he really was blown away by it, and he said something that was typically Keanu, where it’s incredibly insightful,” the director recalled.

“And he’s just sort of sitting there,” Wachowski continued. “And you don’t expect some incredible revelation to come out of him at that moment, but he-like the casual brilliance just kind of rolls off of Keanu, and he was just sitting there, and he goes, ‘Twenty years ago you told a story in which you described the coming twenty years and the problems of the nature of digital, virtual life and how it was going to impact us and how we think about it, and gave us a frame to be able to think about it and talk about it. And you took the same character and the same stories and the same stuff, and somehow you made it about the next twenty years.’ And he was like, ‘How did you do that?'”

Wachowski didn’t disclose if she answered Reeves question, or what we can expect to see from the movie. Back in 1999, the first Matrix film collectively blew all our minds and to this day still stands as one of the best movies of all time. We are curious to see if the franchise’s latest instalment can live up to its predecessor’s legacy. Currently, plot details are being kept under wraps, but fans can expect updates closer to the flick’s release date.

The Matrix Resurrections opens in cinemas across the UK and US on December 22, 2021. US fans will also be able to watch it via the streaming service HBO Max the same day.