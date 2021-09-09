The Matrix Resurrections trailer brings back Neo and Trinity

After months and years of anticipation, Keanu Reeves is back as Neo in the first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections. The science fiction movie sequel has him return to the virtual world to save Trinity, or that’s what seems like, anyway.

The footage opens on Neo receiving some therapy from a therapist played by Neil Patrick Harris. It appears to be our world, but as we all know by now, anything resembling normal is an illusion in this universe. He meets Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity, who doesn’t seem to immediately recognise him. At a club, Neo changes his appearance, and he’s offered red and blues, which appear to be used as drugs now float in and around the virtual world.

What follows is a volley of characters moving in and out of mirrors, explosive, physics-defying action, and some hints at the plot. It looks like Neo has somehow brought himself back to retrieve Trinity, who died in The Matrix Revolutions. Neo still has all his powers, and a few others seem to have wild abilities too. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II looks to be playing an unnamed Morpheus-type, who helps Neo along.

The long-awaited action movie sequel is directed and co-written by Lana Wachowski. We get a look at Jessica Henwick as a gun-toting martial artist, and Johnathan Groff, who seems to be playing a new agent, sitting in a suave office. “After all these years, to go back to where it all started?” Groff’s character says to Neo to end the trailer. “Back to the Matrix?”

A simple description for the video reads: “From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.”

The Matrix Resurrections opens theatrically in the UK and US on December 22, 2022, with US fans being able to watch it via streaming service HBO Max the same day.