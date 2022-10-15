Rings of Power season 2 will be driven by Tolkien’s canon

Rings of Power season 2 will have a greater adherence to Tolkien’s established lore and canon, according to the fantasy series‘ creators. Rings of Power season 1 has just ended, with a big season finale that was stuffed full of major reveals.

Not only was it unveiled that Halbrand is, in fact, Sauron, but it was also basically confirmed the Stranger who has been spending so much time with the Harfoots is Gandalf, the famous Middle-earth wizard. This, alongside the creation of the three rings for Elrond, Galadriel, and Celebrimbor, has set up some juicy plot threads for season 2 of the TV series to latch onto.

Now, in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter Patrick McKay, one of the show’s co-creators, has spoken about Rings of Power season 2. The showrunner reflected on audience expectations, as well as how closely season 2 will follow Tolkien’s canon.

He said “We’re really excited [about Rings of Power season 2]. Season two has a canonical story. There may well be viewers who are like, ‘This is the story we were hoping to get in season one!’ In season two, we’re giving it to them.”

This is sure to get fans of the fantasy series excited. While Rings of Power season 1 has a lot of fans, it has also received a lot of criticism. This has focussed on the show’s structure and pacing, but also its distance from canon. Some audiences, and Tolkien devotees, have complained that the series has taken too many liberties.

For example, the ‘death’ of Galadriel’s husband, Celeborn has been a distraction for some fans, as has the arrival of a wizard on Middle-earth in the Second Age (in Tolkien’s writing the wizards only appear in the third age). So, McKay’s comments might allay some concerns about Rings of Power season 2, with the confirmation that it will be taking its lead from canon.

Of course, that leaves the question of which storyline from Tolkien Rings of Power season 2 will explore. But, that likely won't get answered until we get much closer to the Rings of Power season 2 release date.