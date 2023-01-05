Where can I watch the Last of Us TV series? Videogame adaptations are notoriously tricky, and some have gone so far as to say that the entire genre is cursed. Well, that’s not entirely true.

The Sonic the Hedgehog movies, Detective Pikachu, the recent Tomb Raider adventure movie, and the Netflix series Arcane prove the rumours of a videogame curse are slightly exaggerated. That’s why we’ve got such high hopes for the upcoming TV series, The Last of Us, based on the critically acclaimed videogame of the same name.

Basically, everyone who’s picked up a controller to play The Last of Us fell in love with the game’s story, and we’re very excited to see how writers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann adapt the tale of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic wasteland without it all feeling a little Walking Dead-y. So if you’re excited about the drama series, then you’re probably wondering, ‘where can you watch the Last of Us TV series?‘ Well, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

How to watch The Last of Us TV series

The Last of Us TV series will debut on HBO and HBO Max in the US on January 15 2023. If you live in the UK, don’t worry. You can catch up on Joel and Ellie’s adventures by tuning into Sky or streaming it on NOW.

