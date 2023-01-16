The Last of Us TV series – what’s happening in Jakarta?

The Last of US TV series has introduced several mysteries but we couldn't help but notice Joel mention Jakarta in the first episode

The Last of Us TV series - what's happening in Jakarta?

Published:

The Last of Us

What’s happening in Jakarta in The Last of Us TV series? The Last of Us TV series has finally arrived, to fans’ and critics’ delight. The show’s about as close to perfect as an adaptation can get, but there have been a few subtle changes.

One such change came in The Last of Us episode 1, where Joel (Pedro Pascal) was eating breakfast and heard something about Jakarta. While Joel and Tommy quickly moved on to other topics and then completely forgot about it after the infected started to attack, but it caught our ears. What’s Happening in Jakarta? Is it related to the cordyceps infection that’s spreading around the world?

What’s happening in Jakarta?

In the first episode of The Last of Us TV series, we hear that something is happening in Jakarta. While no one goes into the specifics of what’s happening, we can infer that the country is experiencing the beginning of the cordyceps infection.

It’s possible in the horror series that the mutated strain of cordyceps began in Jakarta and started to spread around the world from there, but that’s just speculation. In the game, the exact origin of the mutated cordyceps fungus is unknown, but there’s some speculation that it came from contaminated foodstuffs in South America.

YouTube Thumbnail

If you want to know what we thought of the show, check out our The Last of Us TV series review. We’ve also got an article breaking down The Last of Us cast, so you can learn who’s playing your favourite The Last of Us characters. If that’s not enough, we also have guides on FEDRA, The Fireflies, and even Tess.

More from The Digital Fix

Editor at The Digital Fix and fan of dressing like a time-traveller, Tom loves three things; the MCU, Spider-Man, Ghostbusters... oh, and writing in the third person.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.