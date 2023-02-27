The Last of Us TV series mistakes fixed Game of Thrones-style by HBO

The Last of Us is all the rage right now. The zombie TV series has been praised for its character-based approach and curiosity in human relationships instead of the infected taking precedence in the storytelling. Much like the games HBO‘s drama series is based on, it’s immersive and involving.

Episode 6 of the series saw Pedro Pascal‘s Joel and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie traversing snow-covered ground in winter to find Joel’s brother, Tommy. As Joel begins to suffer from PTSD symptoms, there’s tension between himself and Ellie, as well as conflict between the two brothers and one of the newer The Last of Us characters, Marlene.

Considering the series’ vice-like grip on fans of the games and new viewers lured in by the contemplative pacing and strong performances, it’s not hard to see why some fans quickly spotted some errors in the first aired version of episode 6 — HBO, however, has quietly made some changes after the mistakes hit the internet.

Two errors were seen and promptly commented on by fans on social media when the original episode was released. Specifically, the camera crew was visible in background shots of the vast expanse of the forest, and a member of production’s hand supporting the head of Shimmer, the horse Ellie meets.

As shared by Twitter’s Naughty Dog Central, the network, on a high right now with multiple highly rated offerings such as Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, went to work using what we can assume was some CGI magic and has fixed the mistakes, making the hand holding Shimmer’s head and the crew situated in the wilderness disappear. This isn’t the first time this has happened, with HBO recently fixing VFX errors in House of the Dragon, too.

Luckily for them, distribution methods like streaming make it possible to fix things post-release, but you’d hope the best streaming services can avoid such goofs. It’s not the end of the world though, not for us viewers, anyway!

For more apocalyptic goodness, see our guides covering The Last of Us cast, our answer to the question of who are the Fireflies, and some information on what is FEDRA.