Today is the saddest day in The Last of Us history

The Last of Us is one of the most critically-acclaimed video game adaptations of all time, and the HBO series has been nominated for an astonishing 24 Emmy awards. And the most ‘stand out’ episode of The Last of Us, that probably drew the most attention and praise, was episode three – Long, Long Time – which focuses on the characters of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett).

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house by the end of Long, Long Time, as it depicts Bill and Frank’s relationship – from their meeting in 2007 until their deaths in 2023. Frank has an unspecified illness, which seems terminal, and has left him in a wheelchair, being cared for by Bill. Frank decides that August 29, 2023 is going to be his last day. Bill reluctantly agrees to give him a special send-off, and the two get married.

Bill then prepares the same meal that they had when they first met, and puts crushed tablets into Frank’s wine glass, which will send him into a peaceful sleep, but he won’t wake up. Bill then reveals that he has put the same thing in his own wine, as he doesn’t want to carry on without Frank.

Although we only really spend this one episode with these characters, we are given enough to grow to care for them and are hugely affected by Bill and Frank’s deaths at the end. Joel and Tess have been friends with Bill and Frank for some time, communicating by radio, and helping each other with supplies.

Bill is a very different role for Nick Offerman, who is best known for playing Ron Swanson in Parks and Rec. Murray Bartlett is known for other two other HBO series; The White Lotus and Looking, and the Netflix series Tales of the City.

