The Last of Us HBO series star isn’t worried if players hate the show

When it comes to video game adaptations, there is always a degree of worry from fans. So, it should come as a shock to no one that many have reservations about the upcoming HBO TV series, The Last of Us. However, the stars of the new sci-fi series have come forward to put concerns to bed.

The Last of Us is one of the most well-received video games of all time, being the second-highest rated for the year 2013, behind Grand Theft Auto V. It follows the adventures of two human survivors, Joel and Ellie, in a post-apocalyptic world, which is filled with zombie-fied creatures, known as Clickers.

Speaking at a panel at CCXP 22 in Brazil (via MeriStation), the stars of the upcoming adaptation acknowledged fans of the survival video game concerns when it comes to the series’ story and how it will address the gameplay elements in the new medium.

“It’s an immersive experience to play a game, and you get so much time with these characters being them and interacting with them. I understand the attachment people have with these characters and the protective element,” Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie, said.

“We fully understand people’s concerns. I think that we have done a good job. I’m not worried, it’s gonna be fun, and if people hate the show, they’ll hate the show,” she continued.

“I understand ownership especially because I’m a big consumer of TV and film,” Pedro Pascal, who is portraying Joel in the HBO series, added. The star then went on to explain how Neil Druckmann’s (the video game’s writer and co-director) involvement with the project should set fans’ worries at ease.

“This is taking me to a new level because it’s an immersive experience. I have no idea if we pulled it off, but they did for sure because they love it so much, they love as much, if not more, than most of the in-love gamers.”

The Last of Us series hits the streaming service HBO Max, on January 15, 2023. Only time will tell if it manages to capture the heart of the video game and succeeds as an adaptation – but we are hopeful that the cast is right, and that the thriller series will blow us all away.

