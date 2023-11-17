Does The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes have a post-credit scene?

Hunger Games fans, we're so back. Here's what you need to know about any surprises after The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes end credits.

Is there an A Ballad of Songbirds and Snake post-credit scene? Jason Schwartzman as Lucky Flickerman
Jessica Cullen's Avatar

Published:

The Hunger Games 

Does The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes have a post-credit scene? A bleak dystopian reality, brutal to-the-death fights, a toxic, tragic love story…it’s just like the good old days.

Eight years after the last Hunger Games movie, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes brings Suzanne Collins’ dark reality back with a vengeance. But, while there are a few Songbirds and Snakes Easter eggs that are sure to satisfy any long-time fan, you may be wondering if the new movie offers anything extra after the credits roll. Well, here’s what you need to know.

Does The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes have a post-credit scene?

There’s no post-credit scene in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, so feel free to head out once the movie ends.

The Hunger Games franchise has never really gone in for post-credit scenes in the past, so this decision is nothing new. That said, you know the drill. If you sit down to watch a movie, you should probably hang back to check out the names of those who made it possible.

What’s more, if you’re an Olivia Rodrigo fan, you can hear her original song ‘Can’t Catch Me Now’ made for the movie playing over the credits, so that’s something at least.

YouTube Thumbnail

For more, check out how to watch the Hunger Games movies in order, our list of the best teen movies to watch now, and take a look at the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes ending explained.

Oh, and don’t miss what we thought of the movie with our The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes review. Plus, we also interviewed director Francis Lawrence, a read you won’t want to skip out on.

Jess worked in the entertainment industry for half a decade before deciding she’d rather write about it all instead. Since then, she’s talked non-stop about movies, TV, and culture for the likes of Cosmopolitan, Slate, and Refinery29. When it comes to her on-screen obsessions, it’s a case of: the weirder, the better. These days, she’s considered a Yellowstone expert, and generally loves anything that has characters wearing cowboy hats, needlessly dramatic action, or stars ‘90s movie legends. So…Yellowstone. She also claims to be someone who always thought Twilight was cool. (But a Cullen would say that, wouldn’t they?)