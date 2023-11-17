Does The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes have a post-credit scene? A bleak dystopian reality, brutal to-the-death fights, a toxic, tragic love story…it’s just like the good old days.

Eight years after the last Hunger Games movie, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes brings Suzanne Collins’ dark reality back with a vengeance. But, while there are a few Songbirds and Snakes Easter eggs that are sure to satisfy any long-time fan, you may be wondering if the new movie offers anything extra after the credits roll. Well, here’s what you need to know.

Does The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes have a post-credit scene?

There’s no post-credit scene in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, so feel free to head out once the movie ends.

The Hunger Games franchise has never really gone in for post-credit scenes in the past, so this decision is nothing new. That said, you know the drill. If you sit down to watch a movie, you should probably hang back to check out the names of those who made it possible.

What’s more, if you’re an Olivia Rodrigo fan, you can hear her original song ‘Can’t Catch Me Now’ made for the movie playing over the credits, so that’s something at least.

