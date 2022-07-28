The Hunger Games star forgives Jack Quaid for killing their character

It might have been over a decade since the teen movie was released, but we still aren’t over what happened to Rue in the first Hunger Games movie. Rue, played by Amandla Stenberg, was the 12-year-old female tribute picked to participate on behalf of District 11 in the 74th annual Hunger Games.

In the first half of the adventure movie, the youngster formed an alliance with District 12 tribute Katniss Everdeen, as the pair navigated the arena as part of a televised fight-to-the-death between 22 other teenagers. Unfortunately, however, the character didn’t manage to make it out alive. She ended up being slain by District 1 tribute Marvel, who was played by a young Jack Quaid in his first feature film role.

Both actors have gone far since their Hunger Games days — Stenberg has starred in critically acclaimed films like drama movie The Hate U Give, while Jack Quaid is front and centre as Hughie in popular TV series The Boys — but in footage captured by E! News during Comic Con 2022, it looks like the pair finally settled the score.

“Hello, Jack. It’s been so many years,” Stenberg said in the clip. “It’s taken me time to recover. Sometimes I still get a jabbing pain through my abdomen and I’m reminded of the time you murdered me. But we all have our faults and I forgive you.”

Cue Jack falling to his knees and shouting, “Yes! “Yes, oh my gosh. Thank you for letting this happen. Oh my god, people were spitting on me in the streets for years!”

Personally, I think if Jack was that sorry he would’ve hooked Amandla up with some Compound V. But that’s just me.