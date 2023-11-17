How long is A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes? Runtime explained

How long is The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes? After what feels like years of waiting, Hunger Games fans can finally rejoice in knowing that we’ve got a brand new Panem-set story on the big screens right now. It almost feels like we’ve gone back in time, doesn’t it?

In the Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, a young Coriolanus Snow is a mentor for the 10th Annual Hunger Games. There’s plenty of bloodshed, politics, and star-crossed drama going on in the new action movie, but it’s a hefty tale, so you may want to know how long of a history lesson you’re in for.

How long is A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes?

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is 2 hours and 38 minutes long, making it the longest movie in the franchise.

That said, if you watched all the Hunger Games movies in order, it probably wouldn’t feel too lengthy since the rest of the movies fall within the two-hour realm. The shortest movie in the series, Mockingjay — Part 1, is 2 hours and 3 minutes long.

Compared to some of its YA counterparts, The Hunger Games franchise stands as some of the longest movies in a single series, beating out the likes of Twilight, Divergent, and The Maze Runner in terms of average runtime. Hey, the Games have a long and bleak history — there’s a lot to get through.

Still, if you read our A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes review, then you’ll know that we think the new movie could have benefited from being split into two films. We’ll admit that’s mostly because we enjoyed it so much and wanted more.

