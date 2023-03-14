Will there be a The Glory season 3? If you’ve been watching the Korean show so far, you’ll probably be disappointed that The Glory season 2 is over, and will already be thinking about what’s next.

The Glory is a slow-burn Netflix series all about revenge, and has been one of the most popular shows on the streaming service recently. There’s a huge demand for Korean movies and drama series right now, and The Glory is right up there as one of the best in that area.

As we always do with the very best TV series out there, The Digital Fix has already got its eyes cast to the future to try and figure out if and when The Glory will return to our screens. So, here is everything we know about whether there will be a The Glory season 3.

Will there be a The Glory season 3?

As of March 2023, there is no official confirmation that The Glory season 3 will happen. However, the dramatic ending to season 2 certainly leaves the door open for more.

With the latest season only just coming to an end, we probably won’t know anything for certain for a while. And, if the thriller series does get the greenlight on season 3, it could be a long time until it hits the streaming platform.

The show ended season 2 on the perfect note, really. There is lots more revenge to be dished out, and we could well see Netflix extend the story, but at the same time, if The Glory were to finish right now we would have still had all the major threads concluded.

Until we know more, why not check out our guides to the Squid Game season 2 release date or the All of Us Are Dead season 2 release date for more Korean action.