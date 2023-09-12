Mike Flanagan’s latest project, The Fall of the House of Usher, promises to be one of his most ambitious. At least, that’s what it seems from the first The Fall of the House of Usher trailer, which teases what’s shaping up to be one of the best Netflix series of the year.

Flanagan has turned to the work of Edgar Allen Poe for his latest production, draws from the short story of the same name, about a wealthy family who’re gradually killed off one by one. In this modernization, the Ushers have a pharmaceutical empire that’s gradually broken down by a woman from their past.

Their degradation is delivered in gothic bravado, featuring plenty of crows. Known for making some of the best horror series ever, Flanagan’s aesthetic this go around has a bit more style and pomp to it, and the trailer already has us excited.

You van see the Fall of the House of Usher trailer below:

The cast alone makes the thriller series worth watching. You’ve got frequent collaborators Rahul Kohli and Kate Siegel alongside Mark Hamill, Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, and more. Michael Fimognari directs the episodes alongside Flanagan, who continues to be one of most exciting filmmakers within the horror space.

This will actually mark the end of the Flanaverse, the name given to Flanagan’s multiples works on Netflix. He made one of the best Netflix movies in Gerald’s Game, then three of the best TV series in The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. And on top of those, he directed Stephen King adaptation Doctor Sleep.

Quite the run so far. He’ll be taking his talents over to Amazon Prime Video after this comes out, so for now, we await the Fall of the House of Usher release date. Check out our new on Netflix guide to see what else is coming out, and out list of the best Netflix horror movies.