Mike Flanagan is developing new horror series for Netflix

Mike Flanagan, the creator behind the horror TV series Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House, has bagged his next Netflix project. Taking to social media, the streaming service Netflix revealed that Flanagan will be helming a new limited series based on Edgar Allan Poe’s short story The Fall of the House of Usher.

The streamer posted the announcement on Twitter, confirming that the upcoming Netflix TV series will have eight episodes and be produced by the platform’s horror expert Flanagan along with his Intrepid Pictures partner Trevor Macy (The Strangers). Emmy Grinwis (Limetown) and Michael Fimognari (To All the Boys: Always and Forever) are also on board to produce the upcoming series. Melinda Nishioka (Hush) will co-executive produce the project, and both Flanagan and Fimognari will direct four of the new series’ episodes each.

Poe’s 1893 story, The Fall of the House of Usher, centres around an isolated manor house full of madness, macabre secrets, and some good old-fashioned death. It is currently unclear if Flanagan’s series will strictly follow the one narrative or if it will blend the famous author’s works from his published collection of short stories, Tales of the Grotesque and Arabesque. Stay tuned for updates as we wait for the streamer to announce the series’ official synopsis.

Along with The Fall of the House of Usher, Flanagan has also been working on an adaptation of Christopher Pike’s young adult book titled The Midnight Club. The thriller series will follow a group of terminally ill adults in a hospice run by an enigmatic doctor.

Including The Midnight Club and The Fall of the House of Usher, Flanagan and Intrepid Pictures have officially created five series for the streaming service. Judging from the recent success of Midnight Mass, horror fans can expect the relationship between Flanagan and Netflix to continue and more horror-centric show announcements in the future.

Midnight Mass and Flanagan's The Haunting anthology are now available to watch on the streamer.