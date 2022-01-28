Mike Flanagan says The Fall of the House of Usher hasn’t started filming yet

Mike Flanagan, the creator behind the hit spooky TV series Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House, has given fans a scheduling update about his next Netflix outing – The Fall of the House of Usher. While filming for Flanagan’s latest scream-worthy story hasn’t kicked off just yet, the director took to social media to tease that cameras may begin rolling soon.

Based on iconic gothic novelist Edgar Allan Poe’s short story of the same name, as well as a handful of the macabre author’s other works, The Fall of the House of Usher is the latest entry to stem from Flanagan’s partnership with Netflix. A month after Midnight Mass was released, the streaming service announced that Flanagan was already back to work, and that The Fall of the House of Usher was in the early stages of development in October 2021. Besides a few cast announcements, no more news or updates have been disclosed about the limited series – until now.

On January 26 2022, Kate Siegel, who has been cast in the upcoming Netflix TV series, posted a picture on social media hinting that production had now begun. However, Flanagan was quick to clear any confusion and stopped the spread of misinformation by giving followers the first real update on The Fall of the House of Usher since 2021.

In a tweet responding to a news story posted based on Siegel’s picture, the director wrote: “We actually haven’t started production yet – just came to the office for a fitting this week. Hopefully, we start shooting next week, and I’ll make sure we announce it when we do!”

So all of us horror fans will have to keep a watchful eye over Flanagan’s socials over the next week. We will be sure to keep you posted as soon as we know more.

Besides The Fall of the House of Usher, Flanagan has been hard at work adapting Christopher Pike’s young adult book titled The Midnight Club for the streamer. Including The Midnight Club and The Fall of the House of Usher, Flanagan and Intrepid Pictures have officially created five series for the streaming service, and it looks like the director doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

No firm release date for The Fall of the House of Usher, and The Midnight Club have been announced just yet. Stay tuned for updates.