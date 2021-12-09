Mike Flanagan’s new Netflix horror series adds Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, and more

Mike Flanagan has started to announce the cast of his latest literary horror Netflix series, The Fall of the House of Usher. Flanagan’s regular collaborator Carla Gugino will be returning, alongside Mark Hamill, Frank Langella and more.

Flanagan has already adapted Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting of Hill House and Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw (renamed The Haunting of Bly Manor) for Netflix. His most recent psychological horror series, Midnight Mass, was not a literary adaptation.

The Fall of the House of Usher is based on one of Edgar Allan Poe’s best known short stories and fits in well with the Gothic feel of Flanagan’s first two Netflix shows.

Flanagan made the casting announcements in a Twitter thread, in which he helpfully provided the IMDb links for each actor. This was the “first wave” of announcements, with the second wave being released on December 10.

Frank Langella will be playing Roderick Usher and Mary McDonnell will be playing Madeline Usher. Carl Lumbly will play legendary investigator C. Auguste Dupin. Mark Hamill will be playing a new character who is “surprisingly at home in the shadows,” according to Flanagan.

Like Hill House, and to an extent Bly Manor, the House of Usher is a malevolent house that the inhabitants believe is ‘alive’ and cursing the occupants. There are songs and stories told within the story that bleed out into the ‘real’ world, which will be a cool element to see Flanagan bring to life, if he chooses to incorporate them.

Flanagan chose to set Hill House in the present day and Bly Manor in the 1980s. We don’t know yet which era The Fall of the House of Usher will be set in, but it is likely to be more recent than 1839, when the story was published.

Excitement is already building for Flanagan’s next series and while you wait, check out the best Netflix horror movies.