50 Cent “had a ball” working with Jason Statham on Expendables 4

Curtis Jackson, professionally known as 50 Cent, has nothing but nice things to say about actor Jason Statham. 50 Cent, recently cast in the action movie The Expendables 4 in an undisclosed role, took to social media to shower his co-star with praise.

The star posted a black and white picture to Instagram with Statham and himself on the set of the new movie in the Expendables franchise. In the snap, the two are smiling at one another and look to be in mid-conversation. Along with the picture, 50 Cent posted the following caption: “Jason Statham makes everything look easy, I had a ball working with him on EXPENDABLES 4,” the rapper and actor wrote. “You got a movie, want it to do well call Jason. Your franchise not filling seats anymore call Jason. Want to be successful in life call Jason. WTF you in jail CALL JASON LOL.”

Along with Statham and 50 Cent, the cast for The Expendables 4 includes the likes of Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Andy Garcia, Megan Fox, and Iko Uwais. Scott Waugh is directing the flick, and Moonfall writer Spenser Cohen has penned the script.

You can see 50 Cent’s original Instagram post below:

Having a good relationship with your co-stars seems to be a growing trend in The Expendables franchise. Previously Statham shared his own ‘praise post’ for co-star Iko Uwais – who is set to play a main antagonist in the upcoming thriller movie.

Similarly, Dolph Lundgren recently revealed that Sylvester Stallone did a friendly prank on him while filming the first Expendables movie back in 2010. From 50 Cent and Jason Statham’s posts, there is evidently a lot of passion and fun being put into The Expendables 4, and we are curious to see all the actors’ efforts once it hits the big screen.

Currently, The Expendables 4 doesn’t have a set release date, and plot details are being kept under wraps. We will let you know more as soon as we hear any updates. In the meantime, if you are after some adrenaline-inducing action, here is our guide to the Fast and Furious movies.