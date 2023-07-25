The Exorcist Believer trailer promises a new era of terror

the Exorcist Believer trailer gives our first real look at the upcoming horror movie, as Halloween director David Gordon Green summons the devil once again.

The Exorcist Believer trailer

Published:

The Exorcist

The power of Christ compels you – to watch The Exorcist: Believer trailer. The first footage of the new The Exorcist has finally been released, and we can already tell that it might be one of the best horror movies of the year.

A requel for the iconic franchise, The Exorcist: Believer serves as a sequel to the original. In the new movie, another parent whose child suffers from the work of the devil tracks down Chris MacNeil for guide. David Gordon Green, who gave similar treatment to the Halloween franchise, once again steps up to direct this monster movie for Blumhouse.

Details have been limited until now – there were some positive reactions back at CinemaCon 2023, but beyond those, we’ve just known the main cast. Leslie Odom Jr and Ann Dowd lead, after Ellen Burstyn, so we’re very intrigued for The Exorcist: Believer release date.

Check out The Exorcist: Believer trailer below:

YouTube Thumbnail

The thriller movie retcons the previous installments. No bad thing when you consider the disaster that was The Exorcist 2, but losing The Exorcist 3 is really a shame. But we’re open to having this creepy chapter expand the story ever further. Green’s working on a trilogy, so we’ll see where this leaves us.

Have a look at our guides to the Halloween movies in order to see how Green’s work settled in the franchise. You might also find our lists of the best slasher movies and best zombie movies useful, as well as our guides to the Saw 10 release date and The Nun 2 release date.

The Digital Fix's resident Irishman, Anthony loves zombie movies, Star Wars, and the MCU. Give him a Guinness, and he'll talk your ear off about Studio Ghibli and The Muppets, too. Firmly believes Jurassic Park is a horror movie.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.