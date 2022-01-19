The Crown season 5 set photos reveal Elizabeth Debicki’s Diana

The cast and crew of The Crown season 5 are back on set after a brief hiatus caused by several people on the production testing positive for COVID-19. And once again, set photos are proving how much Elizabeth Debicki looks like Princess Diana.

On December 17, 2021 a spokesperson told Variety; “The Crown finished filming one day earlier than planned for the Christmas break following a few positive cases within the team, thus ensuring others’ safety and so that everyone on production can enjoy a festive break with their loved ones.” And last week, Elizabeth Debicki – the Australian star of Tenet, The Great Gatsby, Widows and the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy – was pictured filming in Croydon, Greater London.

Ironically, Debicki was photographed by paparazzi, portraying Diana in a scene in which the Princess is surrounded by paparazzi. In black sunglasses, black blazer with gold buttons and black-and-white striped trousers, Debicki is the spitting image of Diana – as can be seen in People. In December, just before the holiday break, paparazzi caught scenes being shot with the show’s Tony Blair family. The former British Prime Minister is played by Bertie Carvel (currently appearing as Banquo in Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth) while his wife Cherie is portrayed by Lydia Leonard.

Since The Crown started in 2016, a “who’s who” of British acting talent have lined up to play members of the Royal Family. The first two seasons covered the 1950s-1960s, with Claire Foy (The Queen), Matt Smith (Prince Philip) and Vanessa Kirby (Princess Margaret) starring.

Seasons 3 and 4 covered the 1970s-1980s, with Olivia Colman stepping into The Queen’s shoes, Tobias Menzies as Philip and Helena Bonham-Carter as Margaret. New additions were Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles and Emma Corrin as Diana.

Season 5 sees another changing of the guard as we head into the 1990s, with Imelda Staunton (The Queen), Jonathan Pryce (Philip) and Lesley Manville (Margaret). Dominic West now plays Prince Charles and his son Senan has been cast as Prince William – what a coincidence! As well as Carvel as Tony Blair, another PM will appear – John Major, played by Trainspotting star Jonny Lee Miller.

The 1990s were a famously tumultuous decade for the Royals, with the Queen’s “annus horribilis” in 1992 (when all her children got divorced and there was a fire at Windsor Castle) and Diana’s tragic death in 1997.

If you want to find out if The Crown made it onto our list of best Netflix series – check out our guide!