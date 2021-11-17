The Crown season 5 casts Prince William

Netflix’s The Crown season 5 has found its Prince William, in the real-life son of Dominic West, who will be playing Prince Charles.

Senan West, 13, will be playing Prince William in the final few episodes of the season, which takes place during the 1990s – a tumultuous decade for the royal family. Dominic West plays Prince Charles, taking over from Josh O’Connor, who played him in seasons 3 and 4. Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana, taking over from Emma Corrin, who played her in season 4.

Season 5 will cover 1992, which the Queen dubbed her “annus horribilis” due to the fact that Charles, Andrew and Anne (three of her four children) all separated from their spouses in that year. There was also a fire at Windsor Castle that same year.

Season 5 of The Crown will also cover 1997 – the year of Diana’s tragic death in a car accident in Paris, while being chased by the paparazzi. Dodi Al Fayed, Diana’s boyfriend who died in the car alongside her, will be played by Khalid Abdalla.

Imelda Staunton will be the third actress to play The Queen, after Claire Foy and Olivia Colman. Jonathan Pryce plays her husband Prince Philip, following on from Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies. Lesley Manville will play The Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, picking up the mantle from Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham-Carter.

A new character will be John Major, played by Jonny Lee Miller, who was Prime Minister from 1990-1997. The Queen’s relationships with her Prime Ministers has always been a major focus of The Crown.

Season 4 of The Crown won Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys in 2021, as well as awards for directing and writing. Olivia Colman won Best Actress, Josh O’Connor won Best Actor, Tobias Menzies won Best Supporting Actor and Gillian Anderson won Best Supporting Actress (for playing Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher).

Netflix will be hoping to replicate this success with season 5.