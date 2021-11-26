Jason Momoa as The Crow test footage shows Aquaman star in full makeup

Jason Momoa, the DCEU‘s Aquaman, was once attached to play The Crow in a new action movie. Unfortunately, the project fizzled out over financial and creative differences, but now we have some test footage for a glimpse of what could have been.

Twitter user Ryan Unicomb has posted several short clips of Momoa in the full Crow getup – meaning, he’s wearing the gothic face paint, and he’s topless in some disused building. The clips are sepia and have Momoa’s Crow vibing wistfully for the camera, all sad and dreary. One clip, of him hanging onto a pillar, suggests he would’ve been just as agile a character as Brandon Lee’s Crow, back in 1994.

Momoa was attached to the reboot, titled The Crow: Reborn, for some time in the mid-2010s. Corin Hardy, who directed The Nun for The Conjuring Universe, and Gangs of London, was on board to direct, but both unceremoniously exited in 2018 when schisms formed between Sony and Davis. Deadline reported it all fell apart at the eleventh hour, just five weeks before production formally started in Budapest. So close!

Check out the clips of Jason Momoa as The Crow below:

Apparently people are frothing over some still pics of Jason Momoa’s THE CROW test footage. So here’s some of the actual footage. Hope they get the chance to revisit this one day. #TheCrow pic.twitter.com/xGcQTdhHKG — Ryan (@itsRyanUnicomb) November 26, 2021

Here’s the rest of the footage. There’s always been some confusion around if it’s from before he was cast or not. I’ve personally never been able to confirm but perhaps @corinhardy can?! #TheCrow #JasonMomoa https://t.co/3QOXCRZnaU pic.twitter.com/saY1WXaf4U — Ryan (@itsRyanUnicomb) November 26, 2021

The thriller movie has been dormant since. 1994’s The Crow is a widely-beloved cult film, with Brandon Lee starring as Eric Draven, a man who was resurrected by a mysterious crow to get revenge for the death of his partner. Alex Proyas directed the feature, based on the comics by James O’Barr.

Only time will tell if we’ll ever get another The Crow – you can see Momoa in this year’s Dune, and back with DC for Aquaman 2, out next December.