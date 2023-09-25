Is The Creator streaming? How to watch the new sci-fi movie

Where can I watch The Creator? Gareth Edwards has given us some of the greatest science fiction films of the last two decades, but he’s not about to rest on his laurels.

His new movie, The Creator, is already being hailed online as one of the best science fiction movies of the year, and watching the film’s striking trailer, it’s easy to see why. It looks like an incredible blend of Blade Runner and Apocalypse now and boasts some of the coolest-looking visuals we’ve seen since James Cameron’s Avatar.

Don’t believe us? Well, you’ll have to watch it yourself and report back to us. So where can you watch The Creator? Well, don’t worry, here’s our guide explaining how you can watch Edward’s new film.

Where can I watch The Creator?

The Creator is set for release in cinemas on Friday, September 29, 2023, in both the US and the UK.

So you better start booking those tickets now, folks! Currently, it looks like this will be a theatrical exclusive for a while. So, if you want to check out the new movie, you’ll need to head to your local cinema for now.

Is The Creator streaming?

The Creator is a theatrically exclusive film, so it’s not available to stream at the moment.

To be honest, though, The Creator looks like the type of film that is best enjoyed on the biggest screen possible, so we’re not sad it’s only in cinemas. Don’t worry, though. The Creator will head to streaming eventually, and we’ll keep this article updated so you know exactly where to watch it.

Is The Creator on Netflix?

No, The Creator isn’t available on Netflix, and it probably never will be because it’s a 20th Century Studios film.

As such, it’s owned by Disney and will head to Disney Plus once its theatrical window closes. Since Netflix and Disney Plus are rivals in the streaming wars, you doubt the streamer will ever be able to get’s hands on the distribution rights.

Is The Creator on Disney Plus?

The Creator isn’t on Disney Plus yet, but it will be. As we said, The Creator was made by 20th Century Studios, which is owned by the House of Mouse, so eventually, it will end up on Disney Plus. How fast it gets there will depend on The Creator’s box office.

If it’s a hit, then it will likely be available to watch by the end of the year, but if it’s a bomb, then it could be available to watch on the streaming service as soon as Late October.

Is The Creator on Prime Video?

No, but The Creator will be available to rent or buy on Prime Video once its theatrical window closes.

Unfortunately, it won’t be part of the ‘free’ library as Disney will likely have the exclusive rights to the movie.

Is The Creator on Blu-ray?

The Creator will be available to buy on physical media once its theatrical window closes. This is normally 40 days or so, but again, it can depend on a film’s fortune at the box office, so we’ll have to keep you updated on the Blu-ray release.

