The Nun 2 is officially happening

So much news has come out of CinemaCon in Vegas in the last few days that it’s easy for some things to fall through the cracks. One such item that was part of Warner Bros’ sizzle reel is the news that The Nun 2 is officially in development. While critically-panned, The Nun, like the rest of the Conjuring franchise did gangbusters at the box office. So, it’s surprising that it’s taken this long for a sequel to be greenlit.

In March, The Nun star Taissa Farmiga suggested that the pandemic had led to delays, but that she heard mention of it in Autumn 2021 and they were trying to find out her availability. Akela Cooper reportedly began working on a sequel script as early as 2019.

Surprisingly, The Nun is the highest grossing entry in The Conjuring franchise, with $365 million at the box office. The Nun was set in the 1950s, so it will be interesting to discover when the next one will be set. Bonnie Aarons will most likely be haunting us again as demon nun Valak, and it sounds as though Farmiga will also be returning.

The last entry in the franchise was 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which again didn’t do too well with the critics. What has already become a cult favourite amongst the most discerning of horror fans, however, is Malignant, which Cooper wrote. A Gabriel crossover into The Nun would have to make the sequel a surefire hit.

We will obviously be keeping our ears to the ground for more news on The Nun 2