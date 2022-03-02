Malignant 2 – everything we know about James Wan’s horror movie sequel

Will there be a Malignant 2? In 2021, James Wan, the man behind hit horror movie franchises such as The Conjuring and Insidious, released yet another unsettling banger of a film – Malignant. A slasher with a twin twist that no one saw coming, the film is already regarded as a cult classic and thanks to its relatively open ending fans are itching for another chapter to the terrifying story. Warning spoilers ahead!

Malignant introduced us to Madison (Annabelle Wallis) who, after a series of gruesome murders, is shown to be harbouring a dark secret. In the first film, it was revealed her twin Gabriel, who resembles a sentient tumour at the back of her head, was actually a murderous mastermind who was adamant about killing everyone around her and taking control of her body once and for all. Luckily Madison bested Gabriel at the end of Malignant. However, there were still many questions left unanswered, and Madison’s fate (and possible imprisonment) after Gabriel’s bloody spree left up in the air.

Although no firm confirmation of Malignant 2 has been announced yet, there are plenty of signs pointing towards the potential sequel. In anticipation of Malignant 2 getting its Hollywood break, The Digital Fix has done some digging and has mapped out all the details about Gabriel’s upcoming plans. From its release date, plot, cast, and more here is everything you need to know about James Wan’s sequel.

Malignant 2 release date: when does Malignant 2 come out?

Currently, there is no firm release date for Malignant 2, as the sequel hasn’t been greenlit yet (sorry). However, fear not Gabriel fans, a follow-up movie may be on its way soon. During an interview in November 2021, star Annabelle Wallis confirmed that “conversations” around Malignant 2 were happening.

Similarly, despite Malignant fumbling at the box office when it was released in September 2021, only grossing $34 million against a $40 million budget, there is still plenty of interest in the film as it has the franchise extraordinaire director James Wan on board. With the recent and very profitable rise of horror franchises such as Halloween, Scream, and Wan’s very own Conjuring movies, expanding on the world of Malignant with the hit director will undoubtedly be attractive to Warner Bros.

Still not convinced? Well, Malignant is also one of the nominees for the fan favourite category in the 94th Academy Awards – so an audience for more slasher fun is definitely there! But saying that, it should be noted that Wan is currently busy with the DCEU film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

So if Malignant 2 does go into production it is unlikely that it will release before 2023. We will keep you posted as soon as we hear any updates.

Malignant 2 trailer: is there a trailer for Malignant 2

Unfortunately, since Malignant 2 hasn’t begun filming, there is no footage for a trailer. The good news is that if the sequel gets picked up and follows the same production schedule as Malignant, fans won’t have to wait long for a teaser once cameras begin rolling.

Filming for Malignant lasted for three months in 2019. Its late 2021 release date was due to post-production work and the Covid-19 global pandemic. With that in mind, we can estimate that when and if a trailer for Malignant 2 does release, it will be shortly after filming concludes, as restrictions caused by the ongoing pandemic aren’t as inhibiting as they once were back in 2020.

Malignant 2 plot: what will Malignant 2 be about?

Since Malignant 2 hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, there isn’t a synopsis for the thriller movie. However, thanks to the first film’s gasp-worthy open ending, and cast and crew statements, we know that Gabriel could be coming back for an all-new reign of terror.

At the end of the first film, we see Gabriel, who is revealed to be Madison’s parasitic twin who regularly steals control of her body for spouts of murder, seemingly defeated. After slaughtering an entire police precinct, Madison manages to regain control of her own body and traps her evil brother in a prison within her mind.

However, things aren’t all sunshine and rainbows after her sibling tumour is mentally locked away (shocking, we know). Gabriel vows to return one day, with Madison also claiming that she will be ready if he ever does remerge on the back of her skull. So, a perfect set-up for a sequel is made.

It is pretty safe to say that if Malignant 2 does happen, Gabriel will be back, and thanks to Madison’s experience, the mental battle between them will be more intense and juicier than ever. We could also see more character work between the two’s relationship and their new dynamic with their newly discovered birth mother, Serena, who, despite Gabriel’s best efforts, was one of the survivors at the end of the first movie.

There are tons of possibilities going forward, such as Maddison dealing with the legal fallout of Gabriel’s murder spree or the possibility of her being put under surveillance again like she was as a child. But like we said previously, this is all speculation, with nothing confirmed just yet. However, Malignant fans can rest easy because it seems like James Wan may already have a few ideas on a possible direction if a sequel does get picked up.

In an interview with Gamesradar, when asked if the horror could be made into a franchise Wan shared how, despite Malignant standing alone as a full story, he always considers a wider world with his projects – hinting that he already has a direction in mind for Malignant 2.

“So, yes, Malignant could become a franchise, but I set out to just make this movie,” Wan said. “Having said that, when I make one film, I do think of a bigger umbrella story. I’m always just telling a section of this bigger story.”

Considering how Wan has turned horror favourites into hit cinematic franchises such as The Conjuring and Insidious, it is safe to say that his plans for the plot of Malignant 2 will likely be a step in the right direction to another spooky cultural phenomenon.

Malignant 2 cast: who is in Malignant 2?

Despite Malignant being an excellent old slasher full of gory kills, surprisingly, most of the main characters survived and will likely be on board for a sequel once one gets announced. We’d be willing to bet money on the fact that Annabelle Wallis would return as Madison, Gabriel’s twin.

Similarly, Maddie Hasson, who plays Madison’s adoptive sister Sydney Lake will probably be back to help once Gabriel tries to take over the back of Madison’s head again. At the end of the first film, we also saw Madison reunited with her birth mother, Serena May, so Jean Louisa Kelly may be up to bat for Malignant 2 as well.

Other actors who avoided the twisted twin’s last backwards rampage included Susanna Thompson as Jeanne and Michole Briana White as Detective Regina Moss. There is the potential to also see George Young as Detective Kekoa Shaw, who was stabbed in the shoulder by Gabriel yet had no confirmed on-screen death.

Paired with all these prospective returning faces, like any good slasher sequel, it is highly likely that we will also get a whole busload of new victims if Gabriel does indeed return. We will be sure to keep our eyes peeled for any new casting updates that may contribute to Malignant 2’s future kill count.

While we wait on more Malignant news, check out our guides to Insidious 5, and Scream 6.