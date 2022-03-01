Taissa Farmiga shares Nun 2 update

The Conjuring movies and their spin-offs have grossed over two billion dollars to date, making it the second highest-grossing horror franchise. While the latest entry, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It had mixed reviews, it still made over $200 million. The Conjuring trilogy stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga and the franchise became a family business when Vera’s sister Taissa starred in The Nun (2018).

The Conjuring franchise began in 2013 and comprises three Conjuring films, three Annabelle films, The Curse of La Llorona, and The Nun, which surprisingly is the highest grossing entry, with $363 million. A Crooked Man film is expected at some point in the future. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently about the slightly different The Gilded Age (on HBO Max), Taissa Farmiga gave an update on what is happening with The Nun 2, which has been expected for some time now.

When asked if she ever brings up the fact that The Nun is the highest-grossing entry at family gatherings; Taissa responds; “I wouldn’t dare, are you kidding me? I would get noogied into place. Vera would grab me and put me down. She’d wrestle me! I don’t want to feel the wrath of the older sister.”

When asked how The Nun 2 is coming along, Taissa says; “There have definitely been whisperings and talks in the last year, but the pandemic has obviously affected everything including filming and such. So I heard mentions of it back in the fall, maybe, and there were talks of potentially trying to see what my availability was.

She continues; “But I also haven’t seen a script. So I haven’t heard anything definitive or anyone say, “Hey, this is going.” So I don’t know, but I would love to go back and visit Sister Irene. It’s been years.” Akela Cooper was reportedly working on a sequel script in 2019.

