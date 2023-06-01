The Chosen season 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and news

What is The Chosen season 4 release date? The drama series following the life of Jesus and his disciples as he preaches and helps those around him was first released in 2017 and has earned itself praise from fans who feel it’s a positive portrayal of Christianity.

With some episodes even playing in theatres for a short time, The Chosen is a hit with its target audience, many of whom think it’s one of the best drama series on TV, and we’re headed for another season.

So, what’s The Chosen season 4 release date, and what can we expect from the story next?

The Chosen season 4 release date speculation

The Chosen season 4 is slated to release in 2024, and we think it’ll likely be late in the year. No specific date has been confirmed by Angel Studios, and it depends on crowdfunding.

The Chosen is a crowdfunded series, and Angel has shared it has already raised almost half of season 4’s budget. Filming began in March 2023 in Goshen, Utah, and at Camp Hoblitzelle in Midlothian, Texas. So, we think that due to some money still having to be rounded up, late 2024 is a safer bet than early.

The Chosen season 4 cast

Jonathan Roumi will return as Jesus in The Chosen season 4’s cast, as well as all of his disciples.

We’re sure there will be some guest stars in season 4 as the show tells selected stories from the Bible, but we know for sure the main cast will return for more stories.

Jonathan Roumie as Jesus

Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter

Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene

Paras Patel as Matthew

Noah James as Andrew

George Xanthis as John

Abe Martell as Big James

Giavani Cairo as Thaddeus

Jordan Walker Ross as Little James

Joey Vahedi as Thomas

Yoshi Barrigas as Philip

Austin Reed Alleman as Nathanael

Yasmine Al-Bustami as Ramah

Vanessa Benavente as Mary

Luke Dimyan as Judas Iscariot

David Amito as John the Baptizer

Shaan Sharma as Shmuel

Amber Shana Williams as Tamar

What will The Chosen season 4 be about?

Season 4 of The Chosen’s plot will feature more scenes from the Bible as Jesus and His followers continue their story, preach, and help people.

Angel Studios shared a small tidbit on their crowdfunding page, saying season 4 will continue to explore moving stories from the Bible with the characters.

Is there a The Chosen season 4 trailer?

We think a trailer for The Chosen season 4 will likely come in mid-late 2024, there isn’t one yet as production hasn’t finished.

In the meantime, you can easily revisit the first three seasons, which have been made available on many services and are totally free, which is quite special.

Where can I watch The Chosen season 4?

The Chosen’s pay-it-forward model means you will be able to stream season 4 for free on Angel Studios’ app or website.

Crowdfunders donate money, which the studio uses as the budget for the series as well as to distribute it around the world. Previous seasons are available to stream on Angel Studios’ website, Plex, and Peacock to name a few.

Some services don’t have every episode, however, so Angel is the best place to go. And no current deal has been struck with Netflix or Disney Plus.

How many episodes of The Chosen season 4 will there be?

There will be eight episodes in The Chosen season 4, just like in previous seasons. And they’ll all be around 45 minutes long.

Almost half of season 4’s episodes have been funded, production is ongoing and will be fully completed when the budgeted goal is reached. The episodes will be full length too, great news for fans! If you want to contribute, you can do so here, if you’d like.

That’s all we know about season 4’s ongoing production, stay tuned for a specific release date, which should come eventually.

