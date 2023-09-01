This supernatural shark movie is taking Prime Video by storm

Sure, watching a high-brow, thought-provoking film is great, but sometimes all you want is a bit of supernatural chaos, and that’s exactly what The Black Demon delivers. What exactly is The Black Demon, we hear you ask? Well, it’s the best shark movie around right now, according to Amazon Prime Video charts.

In a year where The Meg 2 cast failed to impress us (check out our The Meg 2 review for exact reasons why), it is refreshing to know that a new monster movie is in town and is hitting all the right notes.

When it comes to the best Amazon Prime movies available right now, it seems The Black Demon is reigning supreme on the streaming service. But be warned, the fact people are watching may not necessarily be indicative of the quality of the new movie.

Since its release on Prime Video on August 22, 2023, The Black Demon quickly jumped to the top of the streaming platform’s viewer charts. Along the way, it defeated higher profile content such as The Summer I Turned Pretty, and the romance movie, Red, White and Royal Blue.

Now, that’s a rather admirable achievement for a project like The Black Demon, which was made on a budget of under $10 million. It’s also significant that it puts Latino talent both in front of and behind the camera, further solidifying its status as one of the best thriller movies of the yeat.

On the drive behind this representation, producer Javier Chapa said: “No one has ever seen a genre shark movie with a Latino bent. That’s where we saw the opportunity, given our company’s ethos is all about really supporting people of color on both sides of the camera — but also filling a highly underserved need in our community.”

While the success of The Black Demon should be celebrated, and talk of a sequel gets us excited, it is worth noting that the movie actually has an average score of 3.7 out of 10 on IMDb. So, while audiences are certainly watching The Black Demon, there is a degree of morbid curiosity and mindless fun to that attraction, and it’s not a movie that will be to everyone’s tastes.

