How many episodes of The Bear season 2 are there? Across eight episodes, The Bear season 1 introduced us to the Original Beef of Chicagoland and their chaotic staff. Former fine dining chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) is thrown into the deep end after his estranged brother, Mikey, leaves him his beloved restaurant in his will and unexpectedly passes away.

As he works to get the restaurant up to scratch, he must learn to work harmoniously with the colorful characters that make up his crew, including Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) and Marcus (Lionel Boyce). But how many episodes of The Bear season 2 are there? Here’s what you need to know.

How many episodes of The Bear season 2 are there?

The Bear season 2 is confirmed to have ten episodes, which are dropping all at once on Hulu on June 22, 2023.

This is a slightly extended run compared to season 1 of the drama series, which only had eight episodes. For viewers outside of the US, you’ll still get all the episodes at once — it’ll just be slightly later.

All ten episodes of The Bear season 2 will drop on Disney Plus on July 19, 2023.