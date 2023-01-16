How can I watch That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime The Movie? Adapted from the Japanese light novel series written by Fuse, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has been a hit show since its release in 2018. And now, finally, after years of action and fun, the first anime movie in the IP is heading to the big screen.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond sees our favourite salaryman turned slime from the anime series embark on a new adventure with some new anime characters thrown into the mix. The new movie follows Rimuru as he crosses paths with Hiiro, a survivor of the Ogre race.

Since this is the first anime movie in the franchise, obviously, there is a lot of hype around the title. But amid the excitement, you may be wondering where you can actually watch this fantasy movie and if you can stream it online. Here we go over how to watch That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime The Movie, and answer any questions you may have about the viewing options for Rimuru’s big-screen debut.

Where can I watch That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime The Movie?

Unfortunately, if you are outside Japan, there is nowhere you can watch That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime The Movie. But worry not, dear readers! We do know that a Western release is on its way.

UK fans will be able to watch That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime The Movie in theatres on January 18, and US readers on January 20, 2023. This is a few months after the animated movie was released in Japan on November 25 2022.

While it may seem like the flick has taken its time when it comes to travelling overseas, the wait is almost over, and film fans can start booking tickets at their local cineplex now!

Can I stream That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime The Movie?

As mentioned above, online viewing is a no-go right now. Currently, you cannot stream That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime The Movie. And, unfortunately, we won’t be able to while the film is still in cinemas.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime The Movie will have an exclusive theatrical run before it hits the streaming service Crunchyroll. The standard time period for a film to be in the cinema is around 45 days – meaning an online option to watch the 2023 movie won’t be available until March.

However, while you wait for a digital release, Crunchyroll has past seasons of the anime series, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, for you to enjoy. Crunchyroll’s fan membership costs £4.99/$7.99 per month, while the Mega fan tier costs £5.99/$9.99 per month. So start reaching for those wallets, friends. The TV series is also available to buy through Apple TV.

For more animated fun, here is our guide to the best horror anime and best romance anime of all time.