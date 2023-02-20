Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 release date coming next year

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, the anime series based on Taiki Kawakami’s manga, which is its own adaptation of illustrator Mitz Vah and writer Fuse’s light novel series, premiered in late 2018 on Crunchyroll.

The narrative follows the anime character – corporate worker Mikami Satoru, who is stabbed by an unknown killer and reborn in an alternate world. Except, he’s been reborn a slime — happens to the best of us. Entering a new world, he begins his quest to gather allies and found a new nation.

With the much-praised story even making it to the big screen with a new movie, Scarlet Bond, fans will be happy to hear that there is now a slated Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 release date. Viewers won’t have to wait too long, either, with a release window not far away.

Multiple announcements were made following the grand finale screening of the Scarlet Bond movie, and according to the official 10th-anniversary website, Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 will debut in the Spring of 2024.

The third season was initially announced in November with a teaser poster to get fans excited. If you’re a proponent of this fantasy series, you can revisit the first two seasons on Crunchyroll to prepare yourself for season 3, available with various subtitles and dubbing.

