Texas Chainsaw Massacre trailer teases gory Leatherface return

Netflix has shared a new trailer for horror movie Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and it’s safe to say Leatherface is back in business. The gory footage has the iconic killer maiming and butting a number of victims using a mixture of tools and weapons. Warning, this is a gory one.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a requel to the original, in that it acts as a direct follow-up set 50 years later. In this timeline, a group of young people stumbles on the small town that Leatherface now calls home. The infamous butcher doesn’t take kindly to visitors and grabs his trusty hammer to start warding them off. Naturally, it isn’t long before the classic chainsaw is out too, and people start meeting some very grisly fates.

The whole thing is going for an ‘Old Man Leatherface’ feel, where some kids are in the wrong place at the wrong time and start paying a very big price. The opening has Nell Hudson’s Ruth crashing a pickup truck in order to escape the ceaseless butcher, a plan that seems to fail.

A later scene, where a party of people start recording Leatherface to “cancel” him, ends in one of the more brutal killings. This seems like it’s going to be a heavy one for the violence.

As much is exactly what you’d expect from Fede Álvarez and Rodo Sayagues, the filmmaking duo who remade Evil Dead back in 2013. They wrote the story for this, and served as producers. David Blue Garcia is directing, with Chris Thomas Devlin on the screenplay.

Sarah Yarkin and Elsie Fisher lead the newcomers to the cast. Olwen Fouéré is returning to play Sally Hardesty, the original sole survivor of Leatherface from 1974’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and John Larroquette is back as narrator for the Netflix horror movie.

We can see more of Leatherface’s brutality when Texas Chainsaw Massacre comes out on February 18, 2022.