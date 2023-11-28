No, Margot Robbie and Henry Cavill aren’t rebooting The Terminator

1986’s The Terminator was sci-fi perfection, but you might’ve heard of a reboot on the way. All over social media, posters are circulating that appear to show Henry Cavill and Margot Robbie in the leading roles in a rebooted version of the 1986 film. But is everything as it seems?

We’ve had numerous Terminator sequels and reboots in the past, but they’ve never really gone that well. You only have to watch all the Terminator movies in order to see the steep decline in quality for yourself. But a film starring Margot Robbie and Henry Cavill can’t be that bad, right? Maybe not, but the rumors of them heading a new Terminator movie are hogwash.

The first rule of reboots is to never talk about reboots —and the second rule is that if something looks too good to be true, it almost definitely is. Looking at the posters, you’d think it’s obvious that they are faked — but in an age of AI, it’s becoming increasingly hard to tell.

While the origin of the posters is unknown, they went viral thanks to the Facebook page ‘YODA BBY ABY‘. With a name like that, how could anyone have possibly known it was faked?

Anyway, in the description for the posters, which depict Henry Cavill and Margot Robbie, it is promised that Cavill will be playing the titular character and “bring a fresh intensity to the relentless cyborg from a war-torn future.”

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie takes on the role of Sarah Conner, with the character showing “relentless determination [to raise] her ten-year-old son, John, amid the chaos unleashed after Judgment Day.”

As we mentioned, the first hint that a movie poster might not be legitimate is that the casting seems a little too good to be true.

The second is the fact that a character poster would be released in the months running up to a film, not two years before a 2025 release date. And thirdly, why would a Yoda Facebook page be the most reliable source of movie news?

At the time of writing, the Facebook post has amassed over 23,000 likes and over 5,000 shares. But what these Terminator enthusiasts don’t realize is that by sharing these posters, they’re contributing to the widespread problem of misinformation on the internet.

