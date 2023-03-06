The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles rise in Mutant Mayhem trailer

The pizza-obsessed heroes in a half shell are back! This time, in a film produced by comedy movie extraordinaire Seth Rogen, the turtle teens are forced to battle an army of mutants whilst still learning a thing or two about becoming ninja warriors.

The trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which dropped today, gave us our first proper look the animated movie which is set to hit our screens on August 4 2023. And with the voice talents of Rogen himself, Paul Rudd, Giancarlo Esposito, and Jackie Chan as Master Splinter, this is definitely one amphibian-led adventure movie we’re not going to miss.

The trailer for the action movie, which is laden with a colourful and dynamic animation style that reminds us of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse aesthetic, gives a good idea of just what hilarious hijinks Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo are going to get themselves into.

While the trailer doesn’t give much away in terms of outright plot, we do get plenty to look at. With the so-called mutant heroes messing around on the rooftops of New York, filming stunts on their cellphones, and injuring each other, these turtles seem younger than ever.

We also get a proper glimpse of their mentor, Jackie Chan’s Master Splinter, as well as the turtles’ human companion, April. We’ll try and wait patiently for the film’s summer release!

