Ted Lasso season 3 has begun production

The nicest character on TV and the most optimistic American coach you’ll ever see is coming back to our small screens. Taking to social media, Apple TV has announced that the Emmy award-winning TV series Ted Lasso has begun production for season 3 – pleasing all of us diamond dog fans.

Since releasing in 2020, Ted Lasso has taken the world by storm, charming TV viewers with its brilliant comedy and uplifting tones. Telling the story of an American football coach Ted Lasso ( Jason Sudeikis), who gets recruited to lead the English Premier League team, AFC Richmond, despite having no experience in ‘soccer’, it is impossible not to smile when watching this underdog exceed expectations.

The series became the most nominated freshman comedy in Emmy Award history – earning 20 nominations after season 1. With season 2 being similarly successful and ending with plenty of cliff-hangers in 2021, such as Nate (Nick Mohammed) now coaching for the rival team West Ham Football Club, fans have been waiting patiently for updates on the show’s future. Luckily Apple TV has answered all our collective prayers.

The streaming service reshared a picture of a close up on a Richmond uniform to Twitter from the sports brand Nike. Along with its retweeted snap, the platform added the caption: “New season. New kits. Ted Lasso Season 3 has started production.”

New season. New kits.@TedLasso Season 3 has started production. https://t.co/wKhlsAOppT — Apple TV (@AppleTV) March 7, 2022

No firm plot details for Ted Lasso season 3 have been confirmed just yet. However, it is likely that whatever the new story will be, it will round up the entire show. Sudeikis has mentioned in multiple interviews that the series was only envisioned as three seasons.

But considering how Ted Lasso’s first two instalments gathered a staggering 509 million viewers, it is also possible that Apple TV will try to change his mind. We will keep you posted on any updates.

